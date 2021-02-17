(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 17)

Seoul's professed shift in its approach to the frayed ties with Tokyo seems prompted partly by Washington's renewed push to strengthen trilateral cooperation with its two key Asian allies to counter nuclear threats from North Korea and keep a rising China in check. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has named the North as one of the most serious challenges facing the U.S., while calling China as its largest strategic competitor in the region and world. In phone talks with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong on Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of continued cooperation among the U.S., South Korea and Japan, while pledging full partnership to strengthen the Washington-Seoul alliance.