(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 17)

Last December, the government submitted a venture business bill to the National Assembly to give dual-class rights of up to 10 times per share to the founders of unlisted venture enterprises. There is considerable opposition to the bill as family-run conglomerates, or chaebol, could abuse it for the illicit transfer of management control to their owners' children. However, it is time to speed up the introduction of the dual-class rights system, allowed by more than half of OECD member nations, to help businesses protect management control and not miss out on IPO chances.

(END)