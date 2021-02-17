Captured N. Korean man appears to have crossed border via sea
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- A diving suit and a set of fins were found at an eastern seashore where a North Korean man was captured after crossing into South Korea, raising the likelihood that he crossed the border via the sea, sources said Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the man was spotted moving south in the early hours inside a restricted area north of the Civilian Control Line in the eastern border town of Goseong before being captured following a three-hour manhunt.
"We are investigating the possibility that the equipment was used by the man," a government source said.
The man in his 20s has reportedly expressed an intention to defect.
It was not immediately clear if he is a soldier or a civilian.
The latest incident came after the military has taken steps to improve the border surveillance system following a series of border crossings by North Koreans.
In November, a North Korean civilian crossed the border undeterred and was found, also in the town of Goseong, in a suspected defection attempt. The malfunction of sensors installed at the fences and other loopholes were blamed at the time.
The military dispatched officials to the unit in charge of border security in the region to investigate whether there were any problems in their security posture.
The Civilian Control Line, which is some 5 to 20 kilometers south of the inter-Korean Military Demarcation Line, was established after the 1950-53 Korean War over security and safety concerns.
