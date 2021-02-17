Young KBO pitcher works on mental game, with help from ex-major leaguer uncle

Looking back on 2020, Cho said his goal was to pitch at least 30 innings with the Heroes, and he was happy to have surpassed that with room to spare, for a total of 44 1/3 innings. It was a marked improvement from 2019, when Cho made just one appearance. It was a disastrous start against the NC Dinos in which he gave up three runs on three hits and three walks while facing seven batters and recording just one out.

