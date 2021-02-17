3 ex-KBO MVPs set for major league spring training

Kyle Gibson, Mike Foltynewicz and Kohei Arihara appear to have locked down spots in the Rangers' rotation. Yang is among a handful of pitchers in the mix for the remaining places, along with Kyle Cody, Jordan Lyles and Dane Dunning. Yang is the only left-hander of the group and his durability -- he threw a KBO-best 1,290 2/3 innings in the 2014-2020 period -- should also help his bid.