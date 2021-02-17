Seoul stocks slump late Wed. morning on tech, auto losses
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks dipped more than 1 percent late Wednesday morning amid losses in tech and auto stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 39.08 points, or 1.24 percent, to 3,124.17 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks fell after a lackluster start as the KOSPI's three-day gain increased valuation pressure, in addition to concerns over rising bond yields.
Top cap Samsung Electronics lost 2 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 2.64 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 1.82 percent, and giant internet portal operator Naver fell 0.76 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics declined 2.14 percent, with Celltrion retreating 2.46 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 1.64 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI dropped 0.25 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,107.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.65 won from the previous session's close.
