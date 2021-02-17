F&F Q4 net profit down 3.2 pct. to 48.8 bln won
13:41 February 17, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- F&F Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 48.8 billion won (US$44.1 million), down 3.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 2.5 percent on-year to 72.1 billion won. Sales increased 4.9 percent to 345.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 17.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
