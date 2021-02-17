(LEAD) Moon vows continued push for Korea peace in meeting with new foreign envoys
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed Wednesday that his government will not give up efforts for the denuclearization of Korea and lasting peace while conversing with eight newly appointed foreign ambassadors to Seoul.
He pointed out that 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the two Koreas joining the United Nations simultaneously during the group meeting with the envoys held right after receiving their credentials at Cheong Wa Dae.
They are ambassadors from Australia, Costa Rica, Finland, Israel, Kenya, Mongolia, Nicaragua and the European Union.
"The South Korean government is committed to making efforts to the last for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishment of peace through dialogue with North Korea," Moon told them, according to his spokesman Kang Min-seok.
Moon requested continued support for the Korea peace process.
He also stressed the need for close cooperation and solidarity with the international community in order to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and pull off "inclusive recovery."
