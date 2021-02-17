Shinsegae International Q4 net profit up 30.6 pct. to 24.8 bln won
14:49 February 17, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 24.8 billion won (US$22.4 million), up 30.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 17.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 21.7 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 3.5 percent to 383.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 15.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
