(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 18)

It is not proper to talk about the possible impact the controversy will have on the by-elections. The rival parties should collaborate to get to the bottom of the allegations, reveal the truth behind them and legislate bills to terminate such illegal surveillance. The NIS, for its part, should properly deal with illicitly collected personal information and ensure that such illegalities never happen again. It must also be reborn as a new intelligence agency to better serve the national interest without meddling in politics.