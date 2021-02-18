Seoul stocks extend losses on U.S. inflation concerns
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended losses late Thursday morning, tracking overnight tech losses on Wall Street that stemmed from concerns of inflation and bond yield hikes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 21.68 points, or 0.69 percent, to 3,112.05 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Foreign and institutional appetite for risk assets remained low after the KOSPI's 0.93 percent decline in the previous session.
Overnight, the Nasdaq lost 0.58 percent as tech stocks, sensitive to high inflation, retreated amid expectations of global economic rebound.
Tech and auto fared weak in Seoul as well.
Top cap Samsung Electronics shed 0.72 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dipped 2.69 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved down 2.26 percent, and giant internet portal operator Naver declined 0.38 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 1.04 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI went down 1.24 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics advanced 0.25 percent, with Celltrion climbing 0.47 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,105.2 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.3 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)