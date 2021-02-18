E-Mart turns to red in Q4
13:05 February 18, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 116.4 billion won (US$105.3 million), turning from a profit of 68.4 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 84.9 billion, compared with a loss of 10 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 18.5 percent to 5.72 trillion won.
The operating profit was 19.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
