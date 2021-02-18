Moon inspects production of specialty syringe for COVID-19 vaccine shots
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in inspected the production of special syringes for use in COVID-19 vaccinations during a visit to a local manufacturer on Thursday.
He also had a roundtable meeting with representatives from related South Korean companies at the facilities of PoongLim Pharmatech Inc. in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, 270 kilometers of south of Seoul.
PoongLim is a producer of "low dead space (LDS)" syringes designed to minimize wasted vaccine doses by reducing space between the needle and the plunger when fully pushed in.
While ordinary syringes squeeze up to five doses, the LDS ones make a sixth available as well. A number of countries are rushing to procure these special syringes for coronavirus vaccine shots.
Leaders of two other LDS syringe makers based in South Korea -- Shina Corporation Co. and Doowon Meditec Co. -- joined the on-site conference with Moon, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
It added the president's move was meant to encourage those "innovative" small-and medium-sized enterprises ahead of the start of the nation's COVID-19 vaccine vaccinations next week.
Moon stressed that the government will not spare support for their exports as well as the domestic supply of related products.
