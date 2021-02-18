(LEAD) Moon inspects production of specialty syringe for COVID-19 vaccine shots
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in inspected the production of special syringes for use in COVID-19 vaccinations during a visit to a local manufacturer on Thursday.
He also had a roundtable meeting with representatives from related South Korean companies at the facilities of PoongLim Pharmatech Inc. in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, 270 kilometers of south of Seoul.
PoongLim is a producer of "low dead space (LDS)" syringes designed to minimize wasted vaccine doses by reducing space between the needle and the plunger when fully pushed in.
While ordinary syringes squeeze up to five doses, the LDS ones make a sixth available as well. A number of countries are rushing to procure these special syringes for coronavirus vaccine shots.
Leaders of two other LDS syringe makers based in South Korea -- Shina Corporation Co. and Doowon Meditec Co. -- joined the on-site conference with Moon.
PoongLim, known for its superb products, plans to offer 127,000 syringes gratis for South Korean people, which will be used for Pfizer vaccines, Moon said.
The government also purchased 40 million syringes made by Shina and Doowon. The president lauded the small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for their accomplishments.
"(The government) will make sure that the (coronavirus) vaccine shots to begin on Feb. 26 will be successful," he said, adding preparations have been made thoroughly.
Moon reaffirmed that his administration will provide every possible support for the innovation of SMEs in the nation, including deregulatory measures, so that they can get ahead of the global competition.
