Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Household income inequality widens on fewer jobs amid COVID-19 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 2 elite high schools in Seoul regain status (Kookmin Daily)
-- Senior presidential aide sticks to his opinion on resignation (Donga llbo)
-- Court restores status of 2 independent private high schools (Seoul Shinmun)
-- New coronavirus cases stay in 600s for 2nd day (Segye Times)
-- Personnel shake-up of prosecution, court aims to protect current regime (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Chief justice orders inspection of judge's computer without consent (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Social distancing steps likely to be readjusted to 3 tiers (Hankyoreh)
-- Presidential aide involved in allegedly illegal foreign travel ban on former vice justice minister (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Financial watchdog checks monthlong net selling by institutional investors (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- IT biz people emerge as new power in economic landscape (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Woowa's Kim pledges to donate half his wealth (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Government, Hyundai, LG join hands to reuse dead batteries (Korea Herald)
-- Employment support needed for skilled foreigners (Korea Times)
