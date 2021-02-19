(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 19)

Since assuming office in May 2017, the Moon administration has spent more than 80 trillion won ($72.3 billion) financing expanded employment programs only to see the largest-ever loss of jobs last month. January's grim job data is all the more embarrassing for Moon, who campaigned on a pledge to prioritize job creation. Many of us still recall his days as the opposition leader, when he asserted that about 1 million jobs could have been created with the 22 trillion won spent on projects to restore the country's four major rivers under former President Lee Myung-bak's administration in the early 2010s.