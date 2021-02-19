(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 19)

The proposers of the bill include Rep. Hwang Un-ha, a DP lawmaker, who is on trial for his alleged involvement in executing the Blue House's order to investigate corruption involving Ulsan mayor Kim Gi-hyeon to help President Moon Jae-in's old friend win a mayoral election in 2018. Another backer of the bill is Rep. Kim Nam-kuk, a defendant in a case on illegitimate donations to massive rallies against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl. Rep. Choi Kang-wook from the Open Democratic Party, an ally of the DP, also sponsored the bill after he was sentenced to eight months in jail with a stay of execution for two years for his involvement in issuing a fake certificate to former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's son to help him get admitted to a top university. That conviction may cost his seat in the legislature. Choi has appealed.