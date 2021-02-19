Go to Contents
Funeral of activist Paek Ki-wan draws hundreds of mourners

10:23 February 19, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- A funeral ceremony took place early Friday for activist Paek Ki-wan, who devoted his life to the reunification of the two Koreas and many labor and social issues.

Paek died at Seoul National University Hospital on Monday at age 88. He had battled complications of pneumonia for a year.

Hundreds of mourners had been waiting outside the hospital, holding signs with the lyrics of "March for the Beloved," a famous pro-democracy movement anthem Paek wrote.

They watched the vehicle carrying his coffin slowly move past them and bid their final farewell to the fierce activist amid somber music.

One mourner, who said he had come from Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, said he felt "sad to see the last big person of the reunification movement go."

A funeral procession is scheduled to make its way through downtown Seoul, passing Paek's office dedicated to the reunification cause, toward Seoul Plaza where a funeral ceremony will take place.

Funeral events are not subject to the antivirus ban on outside gatherings of 10 people or more under the relevant law, police said.

A vehicle carrying the coffin of activist Paek Ki-wan leaves Seoul National University Hospital on Feb. 19, 2021. (Yonahp)
Mourners pay respect to activist Paek Ki-wan at Seoul National University Hospital on Feb. 19, 2021. (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

