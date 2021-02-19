Seoul stocks sharply down late Fri. morning on U.S. Treasury yields climb
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded sharply lower late Friday morning on concerns over rising U.S. Treasury yields.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 41.85 point, or 1.36 percent, to 3,044.81 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Top cap Samsung Electronics lost 1.1 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 2.38 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem edged up 0.11 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI retreated 2.79 percent.
Giant internet portal operator Naver declined 0.39 percent, and its rival Kakao fell 2.1 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.21 percent.
Pharmaceutical heavyweight Samsung Biologics moved down 0.26 percent, and Celltrion dropped 1.91 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,108.7 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.1 won from the previous session's close.
