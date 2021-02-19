(LEAD) Moon asks ruling party to consider fiscal conditions in relief money plan
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in requested Friday that the ruling Democratic Party (DP) take South Korea's fiscal room into account in pushing for the provision of another batch of emergency cash handouts in connection with the economic damage that people and businesses have suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moon agreed on the need itself to offer such additional financial support "as broad and as deep as possible," speaking during a meeting with DP leaders at Cheong Wa Dae.
The government will cooperate actively with the party in mapping out a relevant plan in order to minimize the "blind spots" of beneficiaries.
"On the other hand, I would like the party to give consideration to fiscal conditions," Moon added during the meeting with DP chief Lee Nak-yon, floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon and several other senior party officials.
The DP has been pushing to create a supplementary budget in order to offer the fourth batch of emergency relief cash handouts to people and businesses vulnerable to the fallout of the drawn-out pandemic.
The DP and the finance ministry have shown differences in public over details, however, including the scale of handouts.
It is the first time that the president has invited the whole team of DP leaders to his office since it was elected at a party convention held last August.
