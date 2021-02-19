Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
FM Chung, Blinken stress close cooperation for complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- New Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed close bilateral cooperation for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula during their first phone talks Friday, the foreign ministry said.
They also shared the view of the importance of their countries' trilateral cooperation with Japan in the conversation that took place three days after Chung, a former top security adviser to President Moon Jae-in, took office.
The talks came as Seoul seeks to strengthen policy coordination with the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to resume stalled dialogue with Pyongyang and ensure that the North Korean nuclear issue remains among Washington's top foreign policy priorities.
------------
Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, Japan hold phone talks on peninsula peace, denuclearization
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, spoke by phone with his Japanese counterpart on Monday to discuss cooperation for complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the foreign ministry said.
The talks between Noh and Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general for Asian and Oceanian affairs at Tokyo's foreign ministry, came as Washington stresses the importance of trilateral cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo in addressing regional challenges, including the North Korean nuclear issue.
"The two sides exchanged views on ways for cooperation between South Korea and Japan, and among the South, the U.S. and Japan, to achieve progress in efforts for complete denuclearization and the establishment of enduring peace on the peninsula," the ministry said in a press release.
------------
N. Korea expands missile facilities, but no unusual signs at nuclear sites: defense ministry
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has been expanding missile development facilities, but has shown no unusual signs at its demolished nuclear testing site or its long-suspended plutonium-producing reactor, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The assessment was made in a report the ministry presented to the National Assembly's defense committee for a policy briefing session.
"No special movement has been spotted since May 24, 2018, when the North demolished the Punggyeri nuclear test site. The 5-megawatt nuclear reactor at the Yongbyon nuclear complex has long been suspended," the ministry said, referring to the North's main source of weapons-grade plutonium.
------------
U.S. indicts 3 N. Korean hackers in attempted theft of $1.3 bln
WASHINGTON, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The United States has indicted three North Korean hackers on charges of criminal cyber activities aimed at stealing US$1.3 billion, the Department of Justice said Wednesday.
The indictment filed in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles identified the three North Korean suspects as Jon Chang-hyok (31), Kim Il (27) and Park Jin-hyock (36).
They were "members of units of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, a military intelligence agency of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), which engaged in criminal hacking," the Justice Department said in a press release posted on its website.
------------
U.S. review of N. Korea policy will address cyber threats: Price
WASHINGTON, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The ongoing review of U.S. policy toward North Korea will also take into account cyber threats posed by the country, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said Wednesday.
Ned Price said the U.S. is well aware of "disruptive cyber attacks" committed by the North.
"Of course, most frequently we speak of North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile program, but, of course, it's malicious cyber activity is something we are carefully evaluating and looking at as well," the press secretary told a daily press briefing.
------------
U.N. begins to refer to N.K. leader as 'president,' not 'chairman'
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations has started referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as "president" instead of his previous title "chairman," a change apparently made at the request of Pyongyang, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
State media had mostly used "chairman" of the State Affairs Commission (SAC) in describing the leader, but since early this month, "president" has replaced the previous title in what experts see as intended to rev up his status as head of state in the international community.
"A U.N. document (listing the leaders of its members) found on its website is also using the president title (for Kim)," the official said on condition of anonymity. "As far as we know, such a change can be possible at the request of a member country."
