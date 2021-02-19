Go to Contents
Search under way for fishing boat off eastern coast

21:39 February 19, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Coast Guard on Friday was searching for a fishing boat carrying six people that sent a distress call off the southeastern coast.

The Pohang Coast Guard received a report at 6:49 p.m. that the 9.77-ton boat was flooding in waters roughened by strong winds, some 42 kilometers east of Gyeongju.

A rescue team was immediately sent to the scene but has yet to find the boat, the Coast Guard said.

