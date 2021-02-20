Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 February 20, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/02 Sunny 0

Incheon 09/02 Sunny 0

Suwon 13/01 Sunny 0

Cheongju 15/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 16/06 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 12/01 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 17/07 Sunny 0

Jeonju 16/06 Sunny 0

Gwangju 17/06 Sunny 0

Jeju 18/10 Sunny 0

Daegu 18/04 Sunny 0

Busan 17/08 Sunny 0

(END)

