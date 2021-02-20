Rangers' new pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong assuming rookie mindest ahead of 1st camp

Yang departed for the United States on Saturday, set to join the Rangers' spring training already underway in Surprise, Arizona. Earlier this month, Yang signed a minor league deal that will pay him US$1.3 million if he plays the full season in the majors, with another $550,000 in performance-based incentives up for grabs. Yang is not yet on the 40-man roster and instead earned an invitation to spring training, where he'll be battling a handful of pitchers for a place in the big league staff.

