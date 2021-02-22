Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Army's organization reformed to focus more on brigades to enhance combat readiness (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't mum on professor Ramseyer amid mounting criticism against him (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Shin Hyun-soo, new presidential chief of staff, does not seem to be coming back,' his aide says, while Cheong Wa Dae still hopes he does (Donga Ilbo)
-- Stay-at-home stress found to be much higher in low-income households (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ryu Hyun-woo still unemployed, elite NK defectors treated as a stumbling block (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. gives early vaccine shots to teachers to reopen schools (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Some young people lose 'jeonse' deposit to fraud renters (Hankyoreh)
-- 241 state-run institutes alerted to key posts being appointed from the top (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't mulls doling out pandemic relief money on sliding scale according to earnings (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Opposition party works on bill that would enable gov't to stop energy-related businesses at any time to uphold anti-nuclear policy (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Jakarta's French jet deal not related to KF-X: DAPA (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Harvard professor urged to offer apology for 'comfort women' claims (Korea Herald)
-- LG to supply 'foldable display panels' for Apple (Korea Times)
