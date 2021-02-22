Korean-language dailies

-- Army's organization reformed to focus more on brigades to enhance combat readiness (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't mum on professor Ramseyer amid mounting criticism against him (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Shin Hyun-soo, new presidential chief of staff, does not seem to be coming back,' his aide says, while Cheong Wa Dae still hopes he does (Donga Ilbo)

-- Stay-at-home stress found to be much higher in low-income households (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ryu Hyun-woo still unemployed, elite NK defectors treated as a stumbling block (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. gives early vaccine shots to teachers to reopen schools (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Some young people lose 'jeonse' deposit to fraud renters (Hankyoreh)

-- 241 state-run institutes alerted to key posts being appointed from the top (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't mulls doling out pandemic relief money on sliding scale according to earnings (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Opposition party works on bill that would enable gov't to stop energy-related businesses at any time to uphold anti-nuclear policy (Korea Economic Daily)

