(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 22)

The by-elections are taking place because of sexual harassment allegations against two mayors who belonged to the ruling party. Though the party's constitution did not allow it to field candidates for posts vacated by its own members for shameful reasons such as sexual misconduct, it revised its constitution and its nomination race is going on. And it is dangling cash in front of voters on the pretext of coronavirus relief. It is even pushing a special bill to change the location of a proposed airport, without a proper feasibility study, apparently to win over voters. The airport project is estimated to cost more than 10 trillion won.