Ex-KBO star Kim Ha-seong looking to crack deep Padres lineup in 1st MLB camp
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- While carving out an All-Star career in his native South Korea, Kim Ha-seong hardly had to worry about his playing time.
It will be a different story this year, as Kim prepares himself for an intriguing roster battle in his first big league spring training with the San Diego Padres.
Kim, a former star shortstop for the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), signed a four-year contract with the Padres at the end of last year. He will have to move away from his natural position, currently occupied by the future MVP material Fernando Tatis Jr., he of a 14-year extension reached last week.
Kim, 25, will get reps at second base during spring training, while other versatile fielders, Jake Cronenworth and Jurickson Profar, will also try to stake their claim in a crowded and talented Padres infield. A move to the outfield seems far-fetched at this point because Kim has never played there, though the Padres are so high on Kim's athleticism and versatility that they may be tempted to move him all around the diamond.
Kim will be one of four South Korean position players in spring training. The Padres' first full workout will be Monday local time in Peoria, Arizona.
Over in Port Charlotte, Florida, Tampa Bay Rays' first baseman Choi Ji-man will have his first workout on Tuesday, a few weeks after winning his salary arbitration case that will pay him $2.45 million this year.
It's the highest annual salary for a longtime minor leaguer who didn't have his first full big league campaign until 2019. The 29-year-old should once again find himself playing first and bat cleanup against right-handed pitchers.
Choi, who bats left-handed, has struggled against left-handed pitchers throughout his career, though Choi himself has contended that he deserves more opportunities to prove himself against southpaws. Choi dabbled at switch hitting in 2020 and even homered once from the right side of the plate, though he will no longer experiment with that this year.
Kim and Choi are on major league deals entering camps. Two South Korean minor league players, Bae Ji-hwan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Park Hoy-jun of the New York Yankees, earned invitations to spring training as non-roster players.
Park, a high school teammate of Kim's, signed with the Yankees as an 18-year-old in 2014, and the infielder has yet to play beyond Double-A. The 2020 minor league season was wiped out due to effects of the coronavirus pandemic, further stunting the growth of the 24-year-old who was once more highly touted than the current Padres player.
Bae, 21, is considered one of the Pirates' top infield prospects. He played Single-A in 2019 and batted .323/.403/.430 with 31 steals in 86 games, while splitting his time at second base and shortstop.
The 38-year-old veteran Choo Shin-soo is looking for a new team after his seven-year contract with the Texas Rangers expired after last season. The outfielder long known for his on-base skills and some power, Choo has reportedly been working out at first base to expand his options in the open market.
