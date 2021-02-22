Ex-KBO star Kim Ha-seong looking to crack deep Padres lineup in 1st MLB camp

Kim, 25, will get reps at second base during spring training, while other versatile fielders, Jake Cronenworth and Jurickson Profar, will also try to stake their claim in a crowded and talented Padres infield. A move to the outfield seems far-fetched at this point because Kim has never played there, though the Padres are so high on Kim's athleticism and versatility that they may be tempted to move him all around the diamond.