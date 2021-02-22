Go to Contents
N.K. paper stresses 'respect for economic officials' to achieve new objectives

10:42 February 22, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Monday stressed the importance of respecting government officials in the economic sector as the country strives to achieve a recently unveiled five-year economic development scheme.

"We must respect economic officials in the administration and establish an orderly administrative system ... so that administrative orders can be delivered down and accurately implemented without hesitation," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, said in an editorial.

"The performance of this year's goals depends heavily on how economic officials organize and carry out their work," the paper added.

The paper also called on party officials to play the role of a "rudder" in economic projects, while urging them to strive to "possess expertise" in economics and technology.

North Korean state media have stressed the central role of the Cabinet in achieving the North's economic goals since the recent party congress.

At a rare congress of the ruling Workers' Party last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un admitted to a failure in his previous economic development plan in the face of toughened internal and external challenges and disclosed a new scheme focusing on self-reliance.

During the congress, Kim highlighted the role of the Cabinet as the "economy command of the country," calling it the major front for paving "a new avenue for socialist construction."

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C, 1st row) places his finger on a table as he joins a group photo session with Premier Kim Tok-hun and other newly appointed members of the Cabinet in Pyongyang on Jan. 18, 2021, in this photo captured from the North's Korean Central Television the next day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

