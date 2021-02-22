Seoul stocks nearly flat late Mon. morning despite sound economic data
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded nearly flat late Monday morning, erasing earlier gains despite strong export data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 0.13 point to 3,107.75 points as of 11:30 a.m.
South Korea's exports rose 16.7 percent on-year in the first 20 days of February on strong shipments of chips and autos, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Top cap Samsung Electronics added 0.48 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 3.01 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 2.13 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI shed 2.86 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.41 percent.
Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics went down 1.13 percent, and top internet portal operator Naver lost 1.38 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,107.45 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.55 won from the previous session's close.
