Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #esports

S. Korean to head new global esports group

11:55 February 22, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean has been named as the head of the International Esports Committee (IEC), according to the newly formed global esports group on Monday.

In a videoconference for the formation of the IEC a day earlier, Kim Eok-kyung, one of its founders, was voted as the group's new director general, the committee said in a statement.

The IEC is a non-governmental organization led by South Korea, Greece and Belgium.

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the IEC plans to hold a global esports competition in Seoul next year.

It added that the offices of the Korea Esports Committee and the Asia & Pacific Esports Committee will be established in Seoul.

This image, provided by the International Esports Committee on Feb. 22, 2021, shows its logos for the Asia Pacific and Korea committees. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK