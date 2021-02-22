S. Korean to head new global esports group
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean has been named as the head of the International Esports Committee (IEC), according to the newly formed global esports group on Monday.
In a videoconference for the formation of the IEC a day earlier, Kim Eok-kyung, one of its founders, was voted as the group's new director general, the committee said in a statement.
The IEC is a non-governmental organization led by South Korea, Greece and Belgium.
Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the IEC plans to hold a global esports competition in Seoul next year.
It added that the offices of the Korea Esports Committee and the Asia & Pacific Esports Committee will be established in Seoul.
