Moon's senior secretary entrusts decision on his resignation offer to the president: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's senior secretary for civil affairs and justice is likely to stay in the job at least for the time being despite his resignation offer that has grabbed public attention, according to Cheong Wa Dae on Monday.
Having returned from a four-day leave, Shin Hyun-soo has "entrusted" a decision on his letter of resignation to the president, Chung Man-ho, Moon's senior secretary for public communication, told reporters.
Shin was quoted as saying that he would do his best at work, Chung added. Chung stopped short of clarifying whether Shin has formally withdrawn his resignation.
His stance, nonetheless, has effectively ended a controversy over the secretary's abrupt offer to quit, a Cheong Wa Dae official explained later on background, indicating that the president is unlikely to replace him anytime soon.
Last week, Cheong Wa Dae confirmed that Shin had repeatedly tendered his resignation over the recent appointments of top prosecutors that were led by new Justice Minister Park Beom-kye and authorized by Moon. The president rebuffed his resignation, and then Shin took four days off.
