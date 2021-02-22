Ministry extends operator's license for 2 new nuclear reactors
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's energy ministry on Monday decided to extend the license for nuclear power plant operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) by two years to build two new nuclear reactors in the eastern part of the country, which were earlier suspended in sync with the country's green energy drive.
But the extension of the license, which is set to expire this week, does not mean allowing the construction of the two nuclear reactors as it is meant to resolve legal issues involving the power operator's status.
The cancellation of the license would deter KHNP from bidding and carrying out other power development projects for the two years.
The construction of the Shin Hanul 3 and 4 reactors was suspended in 2017 as part of efforts to turn South Korea into a nuclear-free country.
Under the nuclear phase-out plan, the number of nuclear plants in the country will decrease to 17 by 2034, from this year's 24.
