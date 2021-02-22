Suspected case of bird flu found in S. Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- A suspected case of avian influenza was found at an egg farm in South Korea, officials said Monday.
The strain of H5 bird flu was discovered at the farm in Icheon, 80 kilometers south of Seoul, officials said, adding that a temporary 10-kilometer control zone has been set up around the farm.
Tests have been underway to confirm whether it is a high pathogenic strain, officials said.
Last week, South Korea confirmed an outbreak of the H5N8 bird flu virus at a farm in a southeastern county, bringing the total number of cases from local poultry farms to 100.
The latest case of the highly pathogenic bird flu was reported at a farm in Tongyeong, about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
