Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon's senior aide entrusts decision on his resignation offer to president (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon's senior secretary entrusts decision on letter of his resignation to president (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon's senior aide entrusts decision on his resignation offer to president (Donga Ilbo)
-- Senior presidential secretary entrusts Moon to decide on his resignation offer (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Audit service chief rebuts ruling party's criticism of audit into controversial reactor shutdown (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon's senior secretary effectively withdraws his resignation offer, returns to job (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon's senior secretary on civil affairs effectively returns to work after resignation offer (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon's senior aide stays at job, prosecutors probing influence-peddling cases retained (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Senior presidential secretary stays at job after resignation row (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Big Hit, Coupang jump into competition to recruit IT developers (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Stocks languish so retail investors leap into bitcoin (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Experts paint murky outlook for COVID-19 herd immunity (Korea Herald)
-- LG Electronics-Vingroup mobile talk collapses (Korea Times)
