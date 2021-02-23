Korean-language dailies

-- Moon's senior aide entrusts decision on his resignation offer to president (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Audit service chief rebuts ruling party's criticism of audit into controversial reactor shutdown (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon's senior secretary effectively withdraws his resignation offer, returns to job (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Big Hit, Coupang jump into competition to recruit IT developers (Korea Economic Daily)

