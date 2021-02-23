2007 -- South Korea and the United States announce that Seoul will reclaim wartime operational control of its forces from Washington on April 17, 2012. The agreement resolved one of the most controversial bilateral issues as the two countries continue to redefine a military alliance that dates back to the 1950-1953 Korean War, when American soldiers fought with South Korea against North Korea's invasion. Due to North Korean provocations and ongoing tension between the Koreas, the two allies decided to delay the transfer of wartime operational control to a later time.

