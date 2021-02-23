Go to Contents
Tuesday's weather forecast

09:19 February 23, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-5 Sunny 20

Incheon 03/-5 Sunny 20

Suwon 05/-5 Sunny 20

Cheongju 06/-4 Sunny 0

Daejeon 08/-5 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 07/-7 Sunny 10

Gangneung 08/-1 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 08/-4 Sunny 0

Gwangju 08/-3 Cloudy 10

Jeju 09/03 Cloudy 20

Daegu 10/-2 Sunny 0

Busan 12/01 Cloudy 20

(END)

