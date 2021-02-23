Overseas card spending plummets 46.1 pct in 2020 amid pandemic
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans' overseas card spending plummeted 46.1 percent on-year in 2020, hit by a sharp decline in the number of outbound travelers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The amount of money spent overseas by South Koreans with cards, including credit and debit cards, totaled US$10.31 billion last year, compared with $19.12 billion in 2019, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The number of outbound South Koreans plunged 85.1 percent on-year to 4.28 million last year.
In 2019, the number of outbound South Koreans stood at 28.71 million, according to the BOK.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)