Following dominant KBO season, Giants' ace Straily works on new pitch

Straily may not exactly need another pitch, not after dominating the KBO last year in his first season. He topped the league with 205 strikeouts and led all pitchers with a 7.80 wins above replacement (WAR), an advanced statistic that measures players' overall value. Among other basic stats, Straily ranked second with a 2.50 ERA and tied for third with 15 wins. Only two pitchers tossed more innings than Straily's 194 2/3.