LG Group chief pockets 8 bln won in salary in 2020: report
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- Koo Kwang-mo, who leads South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate LG Group, received more than 8 billion won (US$7.2 million) in salary last year, a report from the group's holding company showed Tuesday.
Koo received a salary of 8.008 billion won in 2020, which includes a bonus worth 3.64 billion won, according to LG Corp.
Koo's annual salary was up 48.4 percent from 2019 when he received 5.39 billion won.
Kwon Young-soo, a vice chairman and the chief executive at LG Corp. received 3.15 billion won in salary in 2020.
Meanwhile, LG Corp. reiterated that nothing has been confirmed about LG Electronics Inc.'s mobile business restructuring at this point, adding that the company is reviewing all possible options for its future operations.
