(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 24)

Opposition politicians should realize that their demands are irrational. The World Health Organization (WHO) and health authorities in many countries have already approved the emergency use of vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and other pharmaceutical firms, recognizing their safety and efficacy. Of course, their vaccines are not totally without any problems. In the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine, there is a lack of clinical trial data proving its efficacy for people aged 65 or older, and therefore France, Germany and some other European countries have decided not to give the vaccine to the elderly.