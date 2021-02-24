Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- First conscientious objector for nonreligious reason allowed to serve alternative service (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Justice ministry expresses disapproval for special law on new airport on Kadeok Island (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling, opposition parties try to offer cash handouts without budget plans (Donga Ilbo)
-- Household debt first surpasses 1,700 tln won on home purchases, leveraged investment (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ministries oppose special law on new airport on Kadeok Island (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Hard-line, first-term ruling party lawmakers defy president's order (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Youth labor market faces K-shaped polarization (Hankyoreh)
-- Even ruling party lawmaker criticizes clumsy special law on new airport on Kadeok Island (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Hike in U.S. Treasury yields raises volatility in global financial market (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Global financial market fluctuates on rising U.S. Treasury yields (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Hyundai Motor's Ioniq 5 EV ready for world (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Politicians bicker over COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of rollout (Korea Herald)
-- Doubts raised over achieving herd immunity by Nov. (Korea Times)
(END)