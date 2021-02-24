Korean-language dailies

-- First conscientious objector for nonreligious reason allowed to serve alternative service (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Justice ministry expresses disapproval for special law on new airport on Kadeok Island (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling, opposition parties try to offer cash handouts without budget plans (Donga Ilbo)

-- Household debt first surpasses 1,700 tln won on home purchases, leveraged investment (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ministries oppose special law on new airport on Kadeok Island (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Hard-line, first-term ruling party lawmakers defy president's order (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Youth labor market faces K-shaped polarization (Hankyoreh)

-- Even ruling party lawmaker criticizes clumsy special law on new airport on Kadeok Island (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Hike in U.S. Treasury yields raises volatility in global financial market (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Global financial market fluctuates on rising U.S. Treasury yields (Korea Economic Daily)

