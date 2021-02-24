Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:55 February 24, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- First conscientious objector for nonreligious reason allowed to serve alternative service (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Justice ministry expresses disapproval for special law on new airport on Kadeok Island (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling, opposition parties try to offer cash handouts without budget plans (Donga Ilbo)
-- Household debt first surpasses 1,700 tln won on home purchases, leveraged investment (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ministries oppose special law on new airport on Kadeok Island (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Hard-line, first-term ruling party lawmakers defy president's order (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Youth labor market faces K-shaped polarization (Hankyoreh)
-- Even ruling party lawmaker criticizes clumsy special law on new airport on Kadeok Island (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Hike in U.S. Treasury yields raises volatility in global financial market (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Global financial market fluctuates on rising U.S. Treasury yields (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Hyundai Motor's Ioniq 5 EV ready for world (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Politicians bicker over COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of rollout (Korea Herald)
-- Doubts raised over achieving herd immunity by Nov. (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK