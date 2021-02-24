By leaving MLB for KBO, Choo Shin-soo becomes eligible for Tokyo Olympics

Choo, who hit 218 homers over his MLB career and enjoyed seven 20-homer seasons, should provide some pop in the middle of the lineup for South Korea. That's a welcome addition for the country, especially after shortstop Kim Ha-seong, one of South Korea's most dangerous sluggers, signed with the San Diego Padres in December. South Korea is already depleted on the mound, where it has lost its top two starting pitchers, Kim Kwang-hyun and Yang Hyeon-jong, to major league clubs over the past two offseasons.