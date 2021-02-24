Go to Contents
Seoul stocks rebound late Wed. morning on tech, bio gains

11:27 February 24, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Wednesday morning on strong advances by tech and bio heavyweights.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 13.81 points, or 0.45 percent, to 3,083.39 points as of 11:20 a.m.

Top cap Samsung Electronics advanced 1.59 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 3.25 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved down 0.61 percent, and internet portal operator Naver declined 0.26 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem added 0.45 percent.

Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics climbed 0.92 percent, and Celltrion gained 1.10 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,109.15 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.45 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

