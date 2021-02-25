U.S., S. Korea in consultation over Iranian assets locked in Seoul: Price
WASHINGTON, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The United States and South Korea are in consultation over the possible release of Iranian assets locked in South Korea, a State Department spokesman said Wednesday.
Ned Price, however, noted no Iranian funds have been released.
"The government of South Korea, the ROK, has made clear it has not released the US$1 billion in funds to Iran," the department spokesman told a daily press briefing.
His remarks came shortly after Tehran claimed Seoul will first release $1 billion out of about $7 billion that remain frozen at South Korean banks due to U.S. sanctions.
"We remain in ongoing consultations with South Korea. I believe that their Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on this and made clear that the Iranian assets locked in South Korea will be released only after consultations with the United States," Price said.
