N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss discipline among military officials
06:31 February 25, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a Central Military Commission meeting and called for stricter control over military officials, state media reported Thursday.
At the expanded meeting of the military commission of the ruling Workers' Party on Wednesday, Kim stressed the importance of establishing "revolutionary discipline and rules," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"We need to strengthen control and our projects to establish the political awareness and discipline of the members of the People's Army from the new generation," he said.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)