Korean-language dailies

-- New town with 70,000 housing units to be established in Gwangmyeong-Siheung area (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Failing to meet new student quotas just ahead of new semester, universities are struggling to attract students (Donga Ilbo)

-- AstraZeneca vaccine rolled out, journey for herd immunity starts (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party, Cheong Wa Dae squabble; lame duck controversy grows (JoongAng Ilbo)

