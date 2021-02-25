(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 25)

Appearing on the Legislation and Judiciary Committee in the National Assembly on Monday, Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said the president had ordered him to "settle the newly redistributed investigative rights between the prosecution and the police" and "reinforce law enforcement agencies' capability to investigate crimes involving corruption." Moon's message relayed by the justice minister translates into a hope for settlement of the redistributed investigative authority that only allows the prosecution to deal with the six major types of crime. In other words, Moon ordered the justice minister not to press ahead with the establishment of a special investigation agency that would take away the rights to investigate the six major crimes from the prosecution.