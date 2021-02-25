Seoul stocks extend gains on U.S. Fed chief's soothing comments over yields hike
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their gains late Thursday morning as the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's comments soothed inflation worries.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 65.18 points, or 2.18 percent, to 3,060.16 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a strong start largely on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's overnight reiteration that the world's largest economy still has a long way to go to recover from the pandemic's fallout.
The rebound came a day after the key stock index tumbled to a month low from worries about post-pandemic inflation, heralded by a bond yields hike.
Earlier in the day, the Bank of Korea (BOK) froze the policy rate at a record-low 0.5 percent, citing uncertainties surrounding the third wave of new coronavirus outbreaks.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics added 2.68 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 6.25 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 1.7 percent, with internet portal operator Naver gaining 0.27 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem advanced 1.74 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics climbed 1.2 percent, and Celltrion jumped 5.85 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,110.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.8 won from the previous session's close.
