BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'

15:56 February 25, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Global superstar BTS has earned another "million point" song on Japan's Oricon music chart with its upbeat pop-disco hit "Dynamite," the band's agency said Thursday.

"Dynamite," the all-English summer number released in August, has accumulated more than 1 million points on the Japanese music chart's weekly single rankings, according to Big Hit Entertainment. Oricon ranks singles based on digital downloads and streaming plays.

In the latest weekly chart tallied between Feb. 15-21, "Dynamite" continued to stay strong, ranking No. 6, it added.

This is the second time a BTS single has earned more than a million points on the Japanese music chart. Its Japanese single album "Lights/Boy with Luv" also achieved the record 15 months after it was released in July 2019. "Dynamite" reached the milestone in just six months.

"Dynamite" is one of the most prominent songs in the seven-piece act's discography. It became the first song by a Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard's main singles chart and has stayed on the chart for six months.

The song was included as the final track of the BTS album "BE," released in November.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Feb. 24, 2021, shows BTS on stage to perform its hit song "Dynamite" on "MTV Unplugged." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows the members of BTS posing for photos during an online media day event in Seoul on Sept. 2, 2020. The band's "Dynamite" topped Billboard's main Hot 100 singles chart in the United States on Aug. 31. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

