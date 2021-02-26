Korean-language dailies

-- Top 0.1 pct earners' assets jump, taxes slightly increase (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon visits Gadeok Island, opposition party calls the trip 'outright election interference' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Party, gov't, presidential office all go to Gadeok Island, opposition party calls it 'election interference' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Moon heads to Gadeok Island with party, gov't ahead of election (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon visits Gadeok Island ahead of election, opposition party says it's election interference (Segye Times)

-- Moon says his heart flutters looking at Gadeok Island (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon heads to Gadeok Island 41 days ahead of Busan election (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon backs new airport plan by visiting Gadeok Island, opposition party calls it election interference (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon, party, gov't all head to Gadeok Island fueling controversy over election interference (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Individual investors buy 53 tln won worth of U.S. stocks (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- DRAMs also experience shortage, chip industry enters 'super cycle' (Korea Economic Daily)

